Jason Dufner shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Jason Dufner hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 123rd at 4 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Dufner's 91 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Dufner had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Dufner hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Dufner to even for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Dufner hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Dufner's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to even for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Dufner's 164 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.