Jackson Suber shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Jackson Suber on making first professional PGA TOUR start at Sanderson Farms
Prior to the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, former Ole Miss Rebel Jackson Suber talks about making his professional debut on the PGA TOUR at the Country Club of Jackson. Suber missed the cut in the 2022 Valspar Championship as an amateur.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Jackson Suber hit 4 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Suber finished his day tied for 110th at 3 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.
Suber hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 10th, setting himself up for a long 55-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Suber to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Suber's 117 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Suber to 2 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Suber reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Suber to 3 under for the round.
Suber got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suber to 2 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Suber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suber to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, Suber hit his 116 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Suber to 2 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Suber reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Suber to 4 under for the round.
Suber got a double bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Suber to 2 under for the round.
At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Suber got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Suber to 1 under for the round.
