Jackson Suber shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Jackson Suber hit 4 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Suber finished his day tied for 110th at 3 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

Suber hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 10th, setting himself up for a long 55-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Suber to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Suber's 117 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Suber to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Suber reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Suber to 3 under for the round.

Suber got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suber to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Suber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suber to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, Suber hit his 116 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Suber to 2 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Suber reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Suber to 4 under for the round.

Suber got a double bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Suber to 2 under for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Suber got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Suber to 1 under for the round.