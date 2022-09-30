J.T. Poston shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

J.T. Poston hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 134th at 6 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Poston had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Poston's 84 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Poston chipped in his fifth from 5 yards, scoring a par. This kept Poston at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Poston had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 2 under for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Poston's his second shot went 3 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 2 over for the round.