Henrik Norlander shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Henrik Norlander hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Norlander's 113 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Norlander hit his 91 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Norlander hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Norlander to 2 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Norlander chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Norlander had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Norlander's tee shot went 192 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Norlander's 136 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.

Norlander got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 3 under for the round.