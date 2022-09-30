Hayden Buckley shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Hayden Buckley hit 15 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a 306 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Buckley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to even-par for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Buckley's 168 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

Buckley got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Buckley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Buckley's tee shot went 156 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.