Harry Higgs putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 second round in the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Harry Higgs hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgs finished his day tied for 110th at 3 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the par-5 third, Harry Higgs's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harry Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Higgs got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgs to even-par for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Higgs's tee shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Higgs hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 3 over for the round.