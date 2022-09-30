Harry Hall shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Harry Hall hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hall finished his day tied for 98th at 2 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Hall's tee shot went 153 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Hall reached the green in 2 and sunk a 38-foot putt for eagle. This put Hall at 1 under for the round.

Hall got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hall to even-par for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Hall got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hall to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hall's 110 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hall to even for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Hall hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to 1 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Hall chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hall to 3 under for the round.