Harrison Endycott shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Harrison Endycott hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Endycott finished his day tied for 110th at 3 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 second, Endycott got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Endycott to 1 over for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Endycott hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Endycott to even-par for the round.

Endycott got a double bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Endycott to 2 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Endycott chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Endycott to 1 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Endycott chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Endycott to even for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Endycott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Endycott to 1 over for the round.

Endycott got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Endycott to 2 over for the round.