Harris English shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Harris English hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 123rd at 4 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 over for the round.

English got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 2 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved English to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, English had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved English to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 214-yard par-3 green seventh, English suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to even for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, English's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, English chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 18th, English got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved English to 1 over for the round.