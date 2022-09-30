Hank Lebioda finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Hank Lebioda hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 84th at even par; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

At the 411-yard par-4 first, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 2 over for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lebioda to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Lebioda's 140 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Lebioda's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Lebioda at even-par for the round.