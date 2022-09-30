Greyson Sigg putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Greyson Sigg hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sigg finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

Greyson Sigg hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 10th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Greyson Sigg to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Sigg chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.