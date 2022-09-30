Gary Woodland shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Gary Woodland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 84th at even par; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Woodland hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Woodland's tee shot went 157 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to even for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 12th, Woodland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Woodland got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Woodland to even for the round.