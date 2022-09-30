  • Gary Woodland shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Gary Woodland's nice approach sets up birdie at Sanderson Farms

    In the second round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.