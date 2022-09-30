Garrick Higgo shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Garrick Higgo hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 4th at 8 under with Scott Stallings and Mark Hubbard; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under.

After a 310 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Higgo chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Higgo's 105 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Higgo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgo to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Higgo had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgo to 4 under for the round.

Higgo got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 3 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Higgo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 4 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Higgo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgo to 5 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Higgo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 62-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 6 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Higgo's tee shot went 230 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Higgo's 105 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 6 under for the round.