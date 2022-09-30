Erik Barnes shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Erik Barnes hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Barnes finished his day tied for 18th at 5 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Barnes hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

Barnes got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to even-par for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Barnes hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Barnes to even for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Barnes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Barnes's his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Barnes chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.