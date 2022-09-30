Eric Cole putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Eric Cole hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cole finished his day tied for 98th at 2 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Eric Cole had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Eric Cole to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Cole hit his 99 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cole to 2 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Cole hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cole to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Cole's 114 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cole to 4 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Cole hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cole to 5 under for the round.