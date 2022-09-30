Emiliano Grillo delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the second at the Sanderson Farms Championship

Emiliano Grillo hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grillo finished his day tied for 10th at 6 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Emiliano Grillo had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Emiliano Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Grillo's 144 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Grillo had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Grillo chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 5 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Grillo's 180 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 7 under for the round.