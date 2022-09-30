Dylan Wu putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Dylan Wu hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wu finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Dylan Wu's 103 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dylan Wu to 1 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Wu hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Wu had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 4 under for the round.