Dylan Frittelli shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Dylan Frittelli hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Frittelli hit his 106 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to even for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Frittelli's his second shot went 28 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

Frittelli hit his tee at the green on the 214-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 44-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.