  • Dylan Frittelli shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Dylan Frittelli makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Dylan Frittelli rolls in 25-foot birdie putt at Sanderson Farms

    In the second round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Dylan Frittelli makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.