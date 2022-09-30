Denny McCarthy shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Denny McCarthy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 18th at 5 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the par-4 second, McCarthy's 106 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, McCarthy hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

McCarthy hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 10th, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, McCarthy had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 6 under for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving McCarthy to 5 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 18th, McCarthy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.