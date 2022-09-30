Dean Burmester shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Dean Burmester hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Burmester finished his day tied for 10th at 6 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Burmester hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burmester to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Burmester chipped in his third shot from 18 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Burmester to 3 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Burmester chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burmester to 4 under for the round.

After a 339 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Burmester chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burmester to 5 under for the round.

Burmester got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burmester to 4 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 17th, Burmester chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burmester to 3 under for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 first, Burmester reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Burmester at 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Burmester's 92 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burmester to 5 under for the round.