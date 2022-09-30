Davis Thompson shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Davis Thompson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Thompson chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Thompson's tee shot went 213 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 under for the round.