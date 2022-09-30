Davis Riley comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Davis Riley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Riley finished his day tied for 7th at 7 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Davis Riley's tee shot went 139 yards to the fringe and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Riley chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to even for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Riley had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 second, Riley's 115 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Riley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Riley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.