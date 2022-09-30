David Lipsky shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

David Lipsky hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 130th at 5 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Lipsky had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lipsky chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Lipsky's 108 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Lipsky's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Lipsky had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 449-yard par-4 12th, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lipsky to even for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Lipsky got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lipsky to 2 over for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Lipsky got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lipsky to 3 over for the round.