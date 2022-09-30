David Lingmerth finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, David Lingmerth hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 84th at even par; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a 275 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Lingmerth chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Lingmerth's his second shot went 4 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Lingmerth got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Lingmerth got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Lingmerth's 124 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, Lingmerth's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to even for the round.

Lingmerth his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Lingmerth hit his 131 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lingmerth to even-par for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Lingmerth's tee shot went 202 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lingmerth had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lingmerth to even for the round.