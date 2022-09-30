Cole Hammer finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Cole Hammer hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hammer finished his day tied for 110th at 3 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

Hammer got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hammer to 2 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Hammer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hammer to 1 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Hammer got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Hammer to 2 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Hammer chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hammer to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hammer's 159 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hammer to even-par for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Hammer's tee shot went 191 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 37 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hammer had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hammer to even for the round.