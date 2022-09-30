  • Cole Hammer finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • Cole Hammer prevailed in a playoff on Monday to secure a spot in the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, MS. Hammer, who has not played since mid-August, was not expecting to qualify for the event and did not pack clothes for the week.
    Features

    Cole Hammer surprises himself by Monday qualifying for Sanderson Farms

