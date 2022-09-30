Cody Gribble putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Cody Gribble hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gribble finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Cody Gribble hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cody Gribble to 1 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Gribble chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gribble to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gribble had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gribble to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Gribble's 115 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gribble to 3 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Gribble had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gribble to 5 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Gribble reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Gribble to 6 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Gribble had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gribble to 5 under for the round.