Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 18th at 5 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Bezuidenhout had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Bezuidenhout's 118 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to even for the round.