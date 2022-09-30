Chris Stroud shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Chris Stroud hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stroud finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Stroud hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Stroud had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Stroud hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Stroud's 118 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Stroud chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Stroud reached the green in 2 and rolled a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put Stroud at 2 under for the round.