Chris Kirk putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Chris Kirk hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kirk finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Chris Kirk hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chris Kirk to 1 under for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kirk's 112 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Kirk chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Kirk's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Kirk chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Kirk had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kirk to 5 under for the round.