Chez Reavie shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Chez Reavie hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 138th at 7 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Reavie got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Reavie's 126 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 3 over for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 4 over for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Reavie hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Reavie to 4 over for the round.