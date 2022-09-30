Chesson Hadley shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Chesson Hadley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 84th at even par; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Hadley had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

After a 244 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Hadley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hadley to 2 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hadley's 139 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 over for the round.