Chad Ramey shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Chad Ramey hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 142nd at 9 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ramey to 1 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Ramey's tee shot went 136 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

Ramey got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 4 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 first, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Ramey hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 4 over for the round.