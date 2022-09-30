Carson Young putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Carson Young hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Young finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Carson Young hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Carson Young to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Young's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Young chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Young to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Young had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Young hit an approach shot from 108 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

Young got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Young to 1 under for the round.