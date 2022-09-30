Carl Yuan shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Carl Yuan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Yuan finished his day tied for 130th at 5 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

Yuan had a fantastic chip-in on the 168-yard par-3 13th. His tee shot went 150 yards to the left intermediate rough and his second shot went 18 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 4 over for the round.

At the 330-yard par-4 15th, Yuan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Yuan to 5 over for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Yuan hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yuan to 4 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Yuan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Yuan to 3 over for the round.