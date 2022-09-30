Callum Tarren putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Callum Tarren hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tarren finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Callum Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Callum Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Tarren's 96 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Tarren chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Tarren had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to 4 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Tarren got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Tarren to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Tarren's 95 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 4 under for the round.