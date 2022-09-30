C.T. Pan shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

C.T. Pan hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Pan had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Pan's tee shot went 198 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Pan's 131 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Pan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Pan at 1 under for the round.