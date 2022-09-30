  • C.T. Pan shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, C.T. Pan makes a 33-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    C.T. Pan sinks 33-foot birdie putt at Sanderson Farms

