Byeong Hun An shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Byeong Hun An hit 3 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 84th at even par; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the par-4 eighth, An's 160 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, An hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put An at 1 under for the round.

An got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving An to even-par for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, An hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, An chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 18th, An got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved An to 1 under for the round.