Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Brice Garnett in the second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Brice Garnett hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Garnett finished his day tied for 18th at 5 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Brice Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brice Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 5 under for the round.