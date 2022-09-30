Brian Stuard shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Brian Stuard hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Stuard's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to even for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.