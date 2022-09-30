Brent Grant shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Brent Grant hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Grant finished his day tied for 134th at 6 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Grant reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grant to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Grant had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grant to 2 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Grant chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grant to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Grant hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Grant to 2 under for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Grant got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grant to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Grant had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Grant to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Grant had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grant to 1 under for the round.