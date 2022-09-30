Brendon Todd shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Brendon Todd hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 98th at 2 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Todd had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Todd's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Todd's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Todd's 105 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Todd had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 3 over for the round.