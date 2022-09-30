Brendan Steele shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Brendan Steele hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 110th at 3 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Steele hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Steele at 1 over for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Steele's 115 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 2 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Steele got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Steele to 3 over for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 3 over for the round.