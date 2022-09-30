Brandon Wu shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Brandon Wu hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 10th at 6 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Wu had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Wu to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Wu's 114 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Wu hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Wu hit an approach shot from 282 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Wu chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wu to 4 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Wu chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Wu to 3 under for the round.