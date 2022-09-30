Brandon Matthews shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Brandon Matthews hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Matthews finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 second, Matthews had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthews to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 10th green, Matthews suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Matthews at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Matthews had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matthews to 3 over for the round.