Ben Taylor putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Ben Taylor hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Ben Taylor hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ben Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Taylor chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Taylor got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Taylor's 122 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.