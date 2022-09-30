Ben Silverman shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Ben Silverman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Silverman finished his day tied for 110th at 3 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a 290 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 first, Silverman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Silverman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Silverman had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Silverman to 4 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Silverman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Silverman to 3 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Silverman chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Silverman to 2 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Silverman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Silverman to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Silverman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Silverman to 2 over for the round.