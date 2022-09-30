Ben Martin shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Ben Martin hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Martin hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Martin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Martin to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Martin had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Martin chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Martin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 3 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Martin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 4 under for the round.