Strong putting brings Ben Griffin a 6-under 66 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Ben Griffin hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his day tied for 10th at 6 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Ben Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ben Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Griffin chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Griffin had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Griffin's 123 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 6 under for the round.