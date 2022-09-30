Austin Smotherman comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Austin Smotherman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Smotherman finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Austin Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Austin Smotherman to 2 over for the round.

Smotherman hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 10th, setting himself up for a long 46-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Smotherman had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to even for the round.

After a 339 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Smotherman chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Smotherman's 89 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.