Austin Eckroat shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Austin Eckroat hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Eckroat finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Eckroat's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Eckroat got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Eckroat to 2 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Eckroat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Eckroat's 146 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to even-par for the round.